The It's Always Sunny Cast Faced A Big Challenge When Writing The Child Pageant Episode

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has managed to stay on the air longer than any other live-action sitcom in television history because it constantly one-ups itself. Every episode is more extreme than the one before. The show has aired for 16 seasons and counting, yet it has never stopped taking big swings.

By season 7, the series creators wanted to continue to challenge themselves and make themselves laugh. So they came up with an outlandish and offensive premise — a child's beauty pageant that takes place in a bar. It might sound like one of the most inappropriate things to ever air on television, but of course, that's their bread and butter on "Sunny." However, series creator Glenn Howerton insists that the point of the show is not to push boundaries.

"The way the show is talked about, it's as if that's our goal, or that our goal is to push the boundaries of what's decent or whatever," Howerton told Uproxx in 2021. "And that's never the goal. That being said, what is the goal is to make people laugh. And often in order to do so, you have to kind of shake them up a little bit. That's my feeling."

By the time the gang pitched "Frank Reynolds' Little Beauties," the FX execs had already okayed some pretty controversial ideas, from a pedophile uncle character to a full episode in blackface. So, it wasn't the higher-ups that were the problem, and it wasn't Danny DeVito either, who had already resigned himself to some of the wildest comedy in the series. (After you burst out of a couch naked, what's a child's beauty pageant or two?) "So far, there's nothing they've come up with in their addled brains that I've refused," the "Taxi" alum once confessed to Entertainment Weekly.

But if DeVito and FX weren't the biggest problem with shooting "Little Beauties," what was?