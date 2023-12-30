Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson Knows What The Future May Hold For The Franchise

"Yellowstone" marks the first on-screen performance for the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer, and Wilson told USA Today that she signed up for the show without even knowing which ranch hand she'd be romancing. "[Sheridan] said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you're trying to introduce yourself to people," she told the outlet. "All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn't even tell me which one."

While Abby may not be a major character in the show, fans will be pleased to hear that any actor knows what's up with the future of "Yellowstone." The series has been catching more headlines for its off-screen drama than for any fictional plot twists lately, as its conclusion was abruptly announced in May and details of a scheduling conflict between Sheridan and star Kevin Costner soon became public. As it stands, Costner reportedly won't appear in the back half of season 5 (the first half of the season has already aired), meaning main villain John Dutton might have an unceremonious exit from the show.

Despite the confusion behind the scenes, Sheridan seems to have big plans for the future of the franchise: a sequel series was announced at the same time as news of the flagship show's end hit, and the upcoming spinoff "6666" will follow cowboys in Texas, including, potentially, some ranch hands we already know from "Yellowstone." If Wilson doesn't show up in the back half of season 5, fans still could see Abby again somewhere down the line. Now if only we could pin down a release date for the show's final episodes ...