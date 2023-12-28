The Lucille Ball Cheers Cameo That Never Came To Be

Actors beloved for a long-running television role (or, in some cases, long-running roles) carry a funny kind of baggage with them. It didn't matter where Andy Griffth showed up in TV or film, the shadow of amiable Sheriff Andrew Jackson "Andy" Taylor and, during the actor's twilight years, the irascible defense attorney Ben Matlock always hung heavily over his head. Likewise, for all of Angela Lansbury's many, many accomplishments performing on the stage and screen, certain people could only ever look at her and see their favorite cardigan-loving author-sleuth, Jessica Fletcher.

Lucille Désirée Ball was firmly cognizant of just how strongly the masses identified her with her incorrigible onscreen counterpart, Lucille Esmeralda "Lucy" McGillicuddy Ricardo, from "I Love Lucy," having played the iconic trouble-maker across the series' 180 episodes in the 1950s. This was also the main factor that led to her passing on another classic sitcom, "Cheers," decades later.

Despite the show garnering near-catastrophic ratings when its first season premiered on NBC in September 1982 (by early 1980s standards, that is), those who caught "Cheers" right out the gate immediately recognized it was something special. Ball, it turns out, was among those who tuned in for that initial batch of episodes, which led to a conversation. As co-creator Les Charles recounted to The Hollywood Reporter in an article to mark the series finale's 25th anniversary in 2018: