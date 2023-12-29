The Saddest Thing Data Ever Said Is In This Overlooked Episode Of Star Trek

The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Game" (October 28, 1991) begins with Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) on vacation on Risa, having enjoyed a wild sexual fling with a woman named Etana (Katherine Moffat). The opening scene depicts Riker and Etana prancing about a hotel room, giggling in post-coital bliss. During their play, Etana introduces Riker to a V.R.-style video game that latches over his ears and beams images directly into his eyeballs. The game involves using your brainwaves to manipulate animated discuses into awaiting purple funnels. If you insert a discus successfully, the game rewards you by stimulating the pleasure centers of the brain. Riker is instantly hooked.

Perhaps predictably, the game is more sinister than one might initially assume. It will later be explained that playing the game erodes the brain, kind of hypnotizing a player, leaving them in a highly suggestible state. Those who play the game urge others to play, and soon the entire central cast of "Next Generation" is working together to take over the Enterprise at Etana's behest. It will be up to the visiting ultra-nerd (and video game skeptic) Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) and his new friend Robin Lefler (Ashley Judd) to get to the bottom of the conspiracy.

The android Data (Brent Spiner) is immune to the effects of the game, meaning he will need to be deactivated for Etana's plan to work. Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) lures Data to sickbay to accomplish this sinister act. Her act of subterfuge was to ask Data to recalibrate a medical tricorder, while she snuck up behind him to turn him off.

Right when Data was being deactivated, however, the emotionless android was in the middle of mentioning that he would be happy to help.

Data said he was happy. Wait a moment.