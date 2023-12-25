Data's Emotion Chip Drove A Wedge Between Brent Spiner And Star Trek's Writers

Throughout the seven seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the android Data (Brent Spiner) often struggled with his inability to connect with his crewmates. Unlike Data, his organic peers were all emotional beings who could laugh, get angry, and intuit friendly interactions via their feelings and social acumen. Data had no emotions, at least not demonstrably, and had to rely on analysis and study to understand humans. Data longed to be human and often asked his friends to explain their baffling idiosyncrasies. Data's emotionlessness was not a flaw, but a design choice by his creator.

Later in the series, Data secured an emotion chip built specially for him by his presumed-dead creator. At first, he was afraid to install it, but after a prank gone awry in the 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," Data finally decided to give himself the emotions he had been longing for. It's a pity that Data's new emotional journey was relegated to a mere subplot in "Generations." One might think that having emotions for the first time would be a more significant event for the character.

At the end of "Generations," Data announced that the emotion chip merged with his neural net and couldn't be extracted. In 1996's "Star Trek: First Contact," it seems he learned how to turn his chip off and on with a flick of his head. By 1998's "Star Trek: Insurrection," he could — and did — remove it entirely.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the "Insurrection" revelation that Data could just take out his emotion chip didn't sit well with the actor. What kind of character, Spiner wondered, was Data even supposed to be anymore?