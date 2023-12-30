A Last-Minute Hail Mary From Bradley Cooper Saved Maestro's Most Important Scene

"Maestro" is an audacious title for Bradley Cooper's freshly released Leonard Bernstein biopic. Sure, at first glance, it's just referring to the title bestowed upon the conductor of a classic orchestra. Bernstein, one of the great musicians of the 20th century, more than earned the title. However, it ropes back around considering Cooper cast himself in the lead part; he's boasting about what he can do. It's not surprising he sees kinship with Bernstein either, since directing and composing are easily comparable. Both are the art of guiding many moving pieces into a perfect whole.

Cooper was paired with Emma Stone for Variety's Actors on Actors series; the conversation eventually turned to how his acting and directing intersected on "Maestro." Particularly, his difficulties crafting the movie's high point; Bernstein conducting Gustav Mahler's Resurrection Symphony at the Ely Cathedral in England in 1973. The scene, never interrupted by dialogue or copious reaction shots, is the first time the film shows Lenny being a maestro at length. While the shots are framed wide, Bernstein is the most active subject in the frame by far so your eyes stay focused on him. The scene isn't just technically important either.

Like Cooper's directorial debut, 2018's "A Star is Born," "Maestro" is a tragic love story about a self-destructive man and his frustrated yet loving wife. During one of their arguments, Bernstein's wife Felicia (Carey Mulligan) tells him there's "hate in his heart" and he plays music as such. After she witnesses his Ely performance and they reconcile, she reassures him that the hate is not there anymore; he's conducting with joy and helping the audience experience that.

For Cooper, though, the scene was a challenge and it took some impulsiveness to perfect it.