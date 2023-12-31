The Star Trek Reference In David Fincher's Zodiac, Explained

When reading actor Brian Cox's memoir "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," I was disappointed that he didn't mention his work on David Fincher's superlative "Zodiac." Throughout the book, Cox shows no reluctance to burn bridges, and given his ribbing of "Succession" co-star Jeremy Strong's method acting, I was eager to see if he'd have similar words about Fincher's infamous perfectionism. Alas, no such stories exist.

True to its title, the 2007 "Zodiac" film is about the Zodiac killer, the still unidentified murderer who left Northern California quaking with fear as the 1960s closed. The film spans the 1960s to 1980s (with an epilogue in 1991), focusing on the killings and then Robert Graysmith's (Jake Gyllenhaal) investigation years later.

One of the movie's earlier sequences recreates an episode from October 22, 1969. Someone claiming to be the Zodiac said he would dial into Jim Dunbar's KGO-TV (local to San Francisco) morning talk show if either of the attorneys F. Lee Bailey or Melvin Belli was present. Belli, who lived in the Bay Area, was the more convenient recruit for the police; he appeared on the show and talked with a caller, "Sam," who turned out to be a Zodiac imposter. In Fincher's "Zodiac," Cox plays Melvin Belli. As is often the case in his film career, it's a small part that he makes memorable.

While Belli and Dunbar (Tom Verica) are waiting for the Zodiac to call, they have a quick sidebar conversation where the latter mentions he saw Belli on "Star Trek." At that point in the movie, you might be thinking, "What?!" Considering Belli is/was a lawyer, not an actor, you might be shocked to learn that this quickly passed-over dialogue is a historical in-joke.