Original Exorcist Actress Linda Blair Would Return To The Franchise Under One Condition

Warning: this post will contain spoilers for "The Exorcist: Believer."

As of this writing, actress Linda Blair has appeared as Regan MacNeil in three of the six extant "Exorcist" feature films. She was only about 13 when she appeared in William Friedkin's "The Exorcist" in 1973, and returned in 1977 to reprise her role in John Boorman's truly terrible "Exorcist II: The Heretic." Blair then sat out the three following sequels and prequels, returning in 2023 for a cameo in David Gordon Green's "The Exorcist: Believer." In that film, Regan only appeared at the very end of the film to comfort her elderly mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn) who has been blinded by a demon earlier in the picture. One might also want to count Blair's excellent comedic performance in the 1990 farce "Repossessed" as an official "Exorcist" appearance. Her character was named Nancy Aglet, but everything else in that film synchs up with Friedkin's original film.

Blair was immensely active for decades, appearing in movies and on TV pretty steadily right up to the present. In recent years, she's taken to appearing in documentaries and unscripted TV shows like "Pit Boss," a 2010 series about Shorty Rossi, the founder of a now-shuttered pit bull rescue shelter called Shorty's Rescue, once located in San Ysidro, California. Blair, as it so happens, is a passionate advocate for animal rights, and has devoted a good deal of her life to saving animals' lives. In 2004, Blair founded the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation an organization devoted to "rehabilitating and rehoming abused, neglected and abandoned animals."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blair noted that she would happily return to the big screen to play Regan MacNeil once again ... but only if fans are willing to give to her Foundation.