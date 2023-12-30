Percy Jackson And The Olympians Actor Is Rooting For An Avengers Crossover

"Percy Jackson And The Olympians" may have just debuted on Disney+, but the show's young cast is already thinking ahead to the future. In a recent Deadline story, it wasn't the second season on their minds, but something even bigger: a crossover event with one of the streamers' flagship franchises, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I hope that there will eventually be an Avengers–Percy Jackson crossover," Grover actor Aryan Simhadri told the outlet, earning nods of approval from co-stars Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Obviously, Marvel doesn't really do inter-franchise crossovers, but Simhadri's idea isn't that out there as the massive superhero machine isn't immune to passionate calls for cameos. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" after fans wished and hoped for their returns for years, while Megan Thee Stallion ended up in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" after mutual friend Jameela Jamil found out she was a fan of Marvel. Taika Waititi, James Gunn, and other filmmakers who have worked with Marvel frequently stuff their films with unexpected and eclectic cameos, too.

The "Percy Jackson" kids may not be famous enough to carry their own cameos quite yet, but with a new stage of Marvel on the horizon and their Greek myth-inspired show earning positive reviews, they may well end up getting the chance to audition for MCU roles of their own at some point. In the meantime, they're dreaming big for the future of the show.