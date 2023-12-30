Percy Jackson And The Olympians Actor Is Rooting For An Avengers Crossover
"Percy Jackson And The Olympians" may have just debuted on Disney+, but the show's young cast is already thinking ahead to the future. In a recent Deadline story, it wasn't the second season on their minds, but something even bigger: a crossover event with one of the streamers' flagship franchises, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I hope that there will eventually be an Avengers–Percy Jackson crossover," Grover actor Aryan Simhadri told the outlet, earning nods of approval from co-stars Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.
Obviously, Marvel doesn't really do inter-franchise crossovers, but Simhadri's idea isn't that out there as the massive superhero machine isn't immune to passionate calls for cameos. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" after fans wished and hoped for their returns for years, while Megan Thee Stallion ended up in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" after mutual friend Jameela Jamil found out she was a fan of Marvel. Taika Waititi, James Gunn, and other filmmakers who have worked with Marvel frequently stuff their films with unexpected and eclectic cameos, too.
The "Percy Jackson" kids may not be famous enough to carry their own cameos quite yet, but with a new stage of Marvel on the horizon and their Greek myth-inspired show earning positive reviews, they may well end up getting the chance to audition for MCU roles of their own at some point. In the meantime, they're dreaming big for the future of the show.
Percy Jackson could also go the theme park route
While Simhadri has Marvel on his mind, Scobell has a vision for something more tangible: a theme park. "One day I really hope there's a 'Percy Jackson' theme park," he told Deadline, noting that "it'd be cool to get holograms, like the 'Harry Potter' ride." For the record, the actor would also be fine with "Pirates of the Caribbean"-like animatronics.
While the teen cast of "Percy Jackson" brainstorms next phases for the new series, Disney is playing coy about its future. Executive producer Jonathan E. Steinberg can't confirm that the show's been renewed for season 2, but told Deadline, "I think everyone has a real hope that this will live a long and healthy life." He continued, "Right now, we're trying to deal with step one. But we'd be lying if we said there weren't people who are thinking about step two right now."
Disney+ has already recently cut one highly anticipated, franchise-driven show short with its unceremonious cancelation of "Willow" after a single season, but hopefully, "Percy Jackson" fans will come out in droves to support the new adaptation of Rick Riordan's super popular fantasy series. The show's first season is set to adapt "The Lightning Thief," while subsequent seasons will ostensibly bring the rest of the six-book series to the small screen. Since completing the saga, Riordan has also authored nearly a dozen other books set in the world of "Percy Jackson," in which the half-human children of Greek and Roman deities are trained for their heroes' journeys at Camp Half-Blood.
The first two episodes of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" are now available on Disney+. Future episodes stream each Tuesday.