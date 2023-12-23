Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Is Actually About A Serious, Real World Problem

Heads-up, landlubbers. This article contains major spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Let's talk about trash. No, that's not a reference to the pretty dismal reviews for the latest "Aquaman" sequel, which has ended the DC Extended Universe with more of a whimper than a bang. (Although /Film's review by Rafael Motamayor generally lands on the more positive end of the spectrum.) Rather, this is in reference to one major oversight from the 2018 movie that director James Wan has finally set right this time around. For all its fairly obvious missteps, "The Lost Kingdom" actually improves on its predecessor in one specific way that few DC films — and superhero movies in general — have ever even attempted. And it has to do with pesky humans making this world a worse and worse place to live by the minute.

Despite what a vocal minority of fans might have you believe (or, in the most recent example, a higher-up like Bob Iger), there's no conceivable universe where an "Aquaman" movie didn't at least attempt to address real-world issues like climate change and ocean pollution. While this certainly applies to the first film, that script really only ever paid lip service to the idea that humanity was actively poisoning the environment for Atlanteans and all others dwelling beneath the waves. It's treated as a means to an end: an obvious bit of motivation for the wannabe Ocean Master Orm (Patrick Wilson) to fuel his hatred of the surface world and, in particular, his "half-breed" half-brother Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) that's discarded less than halfway through the story. Otherwise, nothing is ever actually done to mitigate this problem or even acknowledge its ongoing harm.

Thankfully, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" tackles this theme head-on from beginning to end.