Cool Stuff: Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Gets An Official G-Fuel Energy Drink Formula
Rather than making an official "Star Wars" movie, director Zack Snyder went off and turned his pitch into his own two-part sci-fi movie over at Netflix. "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" kicks off the sci-fi adventure later this month with the story following Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past who crash lands on a moon among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But danger soon finds them when a tyrant discovers the farmers' crops have been sold to their sworn enemies.
Since this is a Zack Snyder movie, you can be sure that slow-motion sci-fi action ensues. In fact, based on the reviews, it sounds like Zack Snyder basically made "Now That's What I Call Sci-Fi," borrowing elements from decades of the genre and turning them into what amounts to one long video game cutscene. To keep up with this bombastic blockbuster, you're gonna need plenty of energy. Thankfully, you can supercharge your day with the official drink of "Rebel Moon."
Inspired by the world of the film, G-Fuel is releasing an official Imperium Tonic in a collector's box that includes both the berry, kiwi, and watermelon formula, as well as a special 16oz. "Rebel Moon" branded shaker cup for mixing up the energy drink. How else will people know how much you love Zack Snyder unless you're chugging an energy drinks out of a special edition cup with the movie's title on it? Check it out below!
Release the Snyder Cup!
Here's what G-Fuel has to say about their official "Rebel Moon" energy drink formula:
Like all G FUEL Energy Formula products, Imperium Tonic is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.
In an official statement, G-Fuel founder Cliff Morgan added, "We at G FUEL can't wait to witness Zack Snyder's imaginative vision come to life with Rebel Moon, and we're honored to be part of this massive Netflix event with an all-new flavor inspired by the film."
If you've tuned in to the /Film Daily Podcast, you may know that the energy drink scene is something that I've admittedly stayed up to snuff on, thanks to my pursuits at Brad's Junk on Instagram. For what it's worth, G-Fuel has put out some flavorful energy drinks and formulas on shelves. They're all zero sugar, but they manage to still have flavors that taste pretty good. Previous G-Fuel flavors have been inspired by anime like "Naruto" and "Dragonball Z," as well as slasher franchises like "Friday the 13th" and "Nightmare on Elm Street." You can check them all out in the food section of the 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide, along with clothing, accessories, and more.
The "Rebel Moon" Imperium Tonic from G-Fuel is available now from Walmart, both in store and on their website, for just under $30.