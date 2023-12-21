Cool Stuff: Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Gets An Official G-Fuel Energy Drink Formula

Rather than making an official "Star Wars" movie, director Zack Snyder went off and turned his pitch into his own two-part sci-fi movie over at Netflix. "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" kicks off the sci-fi adventure later this month with the story following Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past who crash lands on a moon among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But danger soon finds them when a tyrant discovers the farmers' crops have been sold to their sworn enemies.

Since this is a Zack Snyder movie, you can be sure that slow-motion sci-fi action ensues. In fact, based on the reviews, it sounds like Zack Snyder basically made "Now That's What I Call Sci-Fi," borrowing elements from decades of the genre and turning them into what amounts to one long video game cutscene. To keep up with this bombastic blockbuster, you're gonna need plenty of energy. Thankfully, you can supercharge your day with the official drink of "Rebel Moon."

Inspired by the world of the film, G-Fuel is releasing an official Imperium Tonic in a collector's box that includes both the berry, kiwi, and watermelon formula, as well as a special 16oz. "Rebel Moon" branded shaker cup for mixing up the energy drink. How else will people know how much you love Zack Snyder unless you're chugging an energy drinks out of a special edition cup with the movie's title on it? Check it out below!