The Best Movies Of 2023 All Have One Thing In Common (And It's Not What You Think)

As T.E. Lawrence exclaims in "Lawrence of Arabia" (or, if you prefer, the line that the sociopathic android David imitates in "Prometheus"): "Big things have small beginnings." That axiom holds generally true of most things in life, of course, yet it curiously applies to a great number of films released in 2023.

Over the last decade and change, we've been privy to many "big things" in American cinema; such trends as the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its brethren have ensured that world-ending stakes (or larger) became the order of the day on screen, and such stakes were allowed to rise given their films' not-so-humble beginnings (for example: Tony Stark in "Iron Man" begins as a billionaire playboy military weapons manufacturer).

While there has never been a complete end to a more modest style of storytelling focused on average, everyday characters, the prevalence of the superhero film and the need for Hollywood to get butts in seats as screens dwindle meant that fewer risks were taken while the bar kept being raised. Then, the pandemic happened — that event saw virtually every aspect of life take a hit, causing an inevitable sea change in arts and entertainment from within and without. After the movies of 2021 and 2022 finished out the slates that had mostly been planned before COVID, 2023's films feature a noticeable shift in budgets and artistic approaches without a major loss of spectacle or scope.

There were still Big Things happening this year on our movie screens, but intriguingly, many of these events had Small Beginnings, usually featuring people talking (and/or conspiring, arguing, working together, etc.) in rooms. The films of 2023 went out of their way to connect the interior to the exterior, making a series of rooms not just ordinary spaces but, as Lin-Manuel Miranda once said, "the room where it happens."