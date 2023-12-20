What Aquaman Has In Common With Avatar And Lord Of The Rings, According To James Wan [Exclusive]

Right after the huge success of "Wonder Woman" but also the horrible, awful, franchise-ending "Justice League," the first "Aquaman" was a pleasant surprise. James Wan's second superhero movie ("Furious 7" features as many if not more acts of superheroism) felt like a fresh jolt of energy, featuring an octopus that plays drums, Julie Andrews as a monster, and the masterpiece that is Pitbull's cover of Toto's "Africa." This is a pure James Wan joint, one that features a terrifying horror scene with deep-sea monsters. And it was a bonafide hit, becoming the highest-grossing DCEU movie.

Before the DCEU officially ends with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," /Film's own Jacob Hall talked to director James Wan about the making of the film, and why Wan was never interested in making a realistic take on the character. "I had to embrace the quirkiest side of this world," Wan said. "I feel like it allows me as a filmmaker to do a lot more, to have fun with it."

He added, "I also want to show that in the world of Atlantis it can be magical as well, and it can be fun, it can be uplifting, it can be a world that makes you kind of go, 'I would love to have the ability to breathe underwater so that I can visit a place like Atlantis.' That was really my main mission statement on the first film."

Indeed, beyond the superheroes and the big action, the star of "Aquaman" is, well, Atlantis itself. This is a vast world unlike anything in a superhero movie, with its own history, rich lore, and breathtaking landscapes. It has more in common with Middle-earth and Pandora than Gotham or Metropolis.