Patrick Stewart's Star Trek Romance With Donna Murphy Was Butchered In The Editing Room

Throughout "Star Trek," Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) has engaged in precious few romances. Early in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," he reunited with an old flame (Michelle Phillips) in the episode "We'll Always Have Paris," and it was implied that he had a fling years earlier with a lawyer (Amanda McBroom) in "The Measure of a Man," but those relationships concluded before "Next Generation" began. Of course, Picard had a wild dalliance with Vash (Jennifer Hetrick) in "Captain's Holiday," lived out a life with his imagined wife (Margot Rose) in "The Inner Light," had a time-travel fling with a classmate (J.C. Brandy) in "Tapestry," and had a very palpable romance with Lieutenant Commander Nella Darren (Wendy Hughes) in "Lessons."

Oh yes, and Picard was very clearly attracted to Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett), and throughout "Next Generation," Picard and Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) shared a professional regard through a definite romantic undercurrent. "Star Trek: Picard" also saw romantic implications from Picard's Romulan housekeeper Laris (Orla Bardy).

Okay, it seems that Picard actually had quite an active romantic life throughout "Star Trek." He was presented as stoic and spartan when it came to romance, but in practice, he fell in love frequently.

This was a tradition that continued into the 1998 film "Star Trek: Insurrection," wherein Picard developed a crush on a Ba'ku farmer named Anij (Donna Murphy). In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the makers of "Insurrection" noted that the romance was intended to play a much larger part of the movie. It was, sadly, eventually cut for time.