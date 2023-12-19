Cool Stuff: Spider-Man Movie Fans Should Seek Out Chip Zdarsky's New Comic Book Omnibus

It's not certain when there'll next be a new Spider-Man movie in theaters. 2023 gave us one of the best ones yet with "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse," but the sequel "Beyond The Spider-Verse" doesn't have a concrete release date. Tom Holland's live-action web-slinger is probably returning, but his fourth outing is currently in pre-production.

Fortunately, there are decades of great comics if you need your Spider-Man fix. Some of the best of this past decade, all written by Chip Zdarsky (a pen name for Steve Murray), are now collected all in a single omnibus edition. If you're a Spider-Man movie fan, you'd be remiss not to swing over to a comic shop or bookstore and seek this out.

Zdarsky was once a journalist with a side hustle drawing indie comics, but in the 2010s, he grew into a blockbuster writer for the Big Two companies of superhero comics (he's currently writing "Batman" for DC). Along the way, he made himself into one of the defining Spider-Man writers of this century. Zdarsky writes Peter Parker as the conscience of the Marvel Universe (in his also excellent "Daredevil" run, Spidey tries to be the angel on the Devil's shoulder).

"Spider-Man By Chip Zdarsky Omnibus" is a hardcover and has been advertised with a few different illustrative covers, including a new minimalist one drawn by Zdarsky himself.

Inside this 936-page omnibus is:

Zdarsky's 2017-2019 run on "Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man" (material from Free Comic Book Day 2017 (Secret Empire), Issues #1-6, issues #297-310, and Annual 2018 #1).

2019 mini-series "Spider-Man: Life Story" (Issues #1-6, Annual #1).

2021 mini-series "Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow" (Issues #1-5).

These have previously been collected on their own, but this is the first time they're all in the same binding together.