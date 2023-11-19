Who Is Marvel's Ezekiel Sims? Madame Web's Villain Explained

Weirdly, comic book Ezekiel Sims has never actually crossed paths in any significant way with the Madame Web character, which means the new Sony-Marvel movie is likely going pretty far off book. I suppose it's possible that Cassie's storyline will lift some elements from that of Cindy Moon, a.k.a. Silk, who Sims traps in a tower in "Amazing Spider-Man" in order to keep her safe from a vampire called Morlun (per Marvel). Ezekiel also acts as a mentor to Cindy, though, which is a bit at odds with his apparent violent streak in the new movie.

Another possibility (albeit a slim one) is that the Ezekiel Sims we see in "Madame Web" is actually another character in disguise. At one point in his original comics run, Sims seemingly appears to Peter Parker, but he's actually the Chameleon undercover in camouflage. We know the Chameleon is set to return in Sony's "Kraven the Hunter" next year, so that's another comic plot that could be repurposed here.

The most likely explanation for his seemingly antagonistic actions in the new film, though, comes straight from the mouth of Cassie herself: this version of Sims seems capable of seeing the future, and he apparently knows there's something wrong with the futures of the three potential Spider-Womans he's hunting. Still, even if his motivations are good, this version of Sims is destructive and dangerous, and unless the trailer is a huge fake-out (which it totally could be, given the genre's track record), he's been recast as a baddie this time around.