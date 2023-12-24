Why A 'Fascinating' Opening Scene In Blade Runner Wound Up On The Chopping Block

A lot of director Ridley Scott's films have had complicated productions, and his 1982 film "Blade Runner" was no exception. To this day, there's still some debate over which edition is the "correct one" for viewers to watch. Do they go with the theatrical version, where they have to listen to Harrison Ford's over-explanatory narration? Or do they go with the 1992 director's cut, which took out the voiceovers and threw in more ambiguity over the main character Deckard's human/replicant status? Most fans agree that the 2007 final cut is the best one, as that's what Ridley Scott had the most creative control over, but we can forgive newcomers for finding this all a bit confusing. Even among long-term fans, there are a lot of ongoing debates about "Blade Runner" lore that basically boil down to which versions of the movie you consider to be canon.

What makes "Blade Runner" lore even more confusing is that there are deleted scenes that change the outcomes of certain characters, like Morgan Paull's Dave Holden. Holden shows up in the opening scene, introduced as another blade runner tasked with sniffing out replicants who are disguising themselves as regular humans. The replicant he's interviewing realizes Holden's found him out, panics, shoots Holden in the chest and escapes from the facility.

As far as viewers knew, this was the end of Holden. The character didn't make a huge impression on audiences, but his death still served as an efficient setting of the movie's stakes. Replicants are getting smarter and more dangerous, the scene tells us, which puts a lot more tension into Deckard's quest to hunt those replicants down. It's a tension that would've been significantly undermined if a certain deleted scene with Holden had been included later on.