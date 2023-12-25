Ti West Asked An Unusually Blunt Question Before Casting Any Actor In Pearl

Ti West's 2022 horror film "Pearl" is a twisted tragedy that serves as the prequel to his 1970s porno-horror throwback "X," showing us the origin story behind Mia Goth's terrifying old woman character in the latter. "Pearl" was kind of a unique challenge from the start, as West got the idea for the film while shooting "X" and decided to go into production on "Pearl" immediately after wrapping. That's already kind of tricky, but filming was complicated even further by this little thing called the global pandemic. New Zealand, where "X" and "Pearl" were filmed, had just locked down, but West was willing to make it work with the sets built for "X" and crews who were already in New Zealand for other films. The next thing was finding a cast to join Goth in their movie about a young woman searching for an escape from mundane life in Texas in 1918, and West had a pretty blunt question for anyone involved before they were cast.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette called "Coming Out of Her Shell: The Creation of Pearl," West and David Corenswet, who plays Pearl's projectionist love interest, shared the frank discussion West had with every actor before they signed on to his bloody cinematic creation.