Jessica Simpson Was Once Terrorized By Evil Dolls In The Twilight Zone

How many millions of records have you sold? If you're Jessica Simpson, that number is well over 20 million. If you're not Jessica Simpson — and you're not, like, Elton John or one of those guys from Aerosmith — that number is probably a heck of a lot less. At the turn of the century, thanks to hit singles like "I Wanna Love You Forever" and her reality TV series "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica," Jessica Simpson was one of the most famous human beings in the entire world. And she's still really darned famous.

And like most singers who break into the popular zeitgeist, Simpson has also tried her hand at acting. She's probably best known on the big screen for playing the role of Daisy Duke in the 2005 "Dukes of Hazzard" movie, or at least for her cover of "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" from the soundtrack. She also did a brief stint on "That '70s Show" as Ashton Kutcher's girlfriend Annette. And if you're really into Dane Cook movies for some reason, you probably saw her in "Employee of the Month" as a young woman Cook and Dax Shepard try to sleep with by [checks notes] ... becoming the employee of the month? That's a real movie? That's a real plot? The 2000s were a really weird time.

Anyway, Jessica Simpsons remains a pop culture idol to this day, but her acting career never quite took off like her singing career. That's most of her filmography right there, except for cameos as herself. Yup, that's all there is to that chapter of Jessica Simpson's history.

Oh wait, remember when Jessica Simpson was attacked by dolls in "The Twilight Zone?!"