The Character That Joss Whedon Thinks Got Short Shrift In Buffy Season 7

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" introduced a bevy of incredible characters, but not all of them got the same amount of love and attention. Some characters, like Spike (James Marsters), were supposed to be killed off instantly but stayed on the show because the audience would have rioted if he died. Others, like Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg), were absolutely instrumental to the narrative but totally hated by the show's fans.

Not only did "Buffy" buffs despise the Slayer's younger sister, but the writers also had trouble effectively working her into the show. Dawn was memorably introduced in season 5 under mystical circumstances but, in the final two seasons, she was left to her own devices as a regular teenage girl. The character re-introduced the coming-of-age themes at the show's high school roots, but her lack of powers and combat experience also made her far less exciting than most of the other characters. By season 7, her storyline stalled while others were wrapped up neatly with a bow.

Controversial series creator Joss Whedon "had wanted to go further with Dawn's character" in the seventh and final season, he told IGNFF back in 2003 shortly after the show ended. But it wasn't because Whedon shared the fans' dislike of Dawn that she took a backseat in the last season — other characters simply took priority.

"The problem was, again, we had so much work to do to get to the end of the season, that everything else kind of fell by the wayside," he continued.