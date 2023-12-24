Arcane's Kevin Alejandro Recruited An Avatar Voice Acting Pro To Help With Jayce

"Arcane" is one of the best animated shows of the past decade, a masterclass in adapting and reinterpreting a popular franchise for a different medium. Studio Fortiche delivered one of the most stunning pieces of animation in years with this show, which draws from the world of the hugely popular video game franchise "League of Legends."

The story follows a group of characters across the socioeconomic spectrum in the dual city of Piltover and Zaun. They are caught in the middle of a revolution when the discovery of a century is made — arcane technology, which is essentially magic. There are compelling characters and stories, exquisite worldbuilding, and gorgeous fight scenes to boot.

"Arcane" also boasts a fantastic voice cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, and many more actors who are set to return for season 2.

Most of the cast was unfamiliar with the "League of Legends" universe — and with this being an animated project where everyone recorded their roles separately, that meant they had to find creative ways of immersing themselves in their characters and the world. For Kevin Alejandro, who plays the popular character Jayce The Defender of Tomorrow, the solution was to go to an expert. Alejandro relied on a legend in the field of voice acting and a former leader of the Lost Boys of Neverland: Dante Basco.