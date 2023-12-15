Wonka Has One Vital Thing In Common With Paul King's Paddington Movies

This post contains minor spoilers for "Wonka."

When Warner Bros. announced that they were going to make a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" focused on a young Willy Wonka, it felt like all of Hollywood's worst sensibilities wrapped in one neat little package. A seemingly unnecessary prequel driven by commercialism with a hip star — in this case

Timothée Chalamet — anchoring the whole thing to try and sell it to the masses. Yet, when "Paddington" director Paul King signed on to helm the project, it raised some eyebrows. Could the man beyond two of the most inescapably charming movies of the last decade work his magic here as well? The answer is largely yes. We're not here to discuss whether "Wonka" is as good as "Paddington" or anything like that, but it is worth pointing out that these movies do have a key element in common.

Both "Paddington" and "Paddington 2" have absolutely killer supporting casts built around the lovable bear, voiced to perfection by Ben Whishaw. One of the things that King does so impossibly well is cast his movies from top to bottom. On that note, casting director Nina Gold, who worked with him on "Wonka" as well as the "Paddington" films, is owed a lot of credit there. Through whatever master stroke of pre-production work that makes it possible, the casts assembled for those films are among the best in modern cinema history.

From Sally Hawkins giving every ounce of her award-winning heart as Mary Brown to Brendan Gleeson's delightful turn as Knuckles McGinty, every single speaking role in each of those movies elevates the material. Those supporting ensembles lift up each corner of the movies and make them better every step of the way. The sum total of those contributions ends up making for something greater in the end.