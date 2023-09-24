An Intense Competition Among Barbie's Cast Led To A Memorable Ken Scene

When it comes to the battle for Barbie's affection, the competition between the Kens is fierce. The blockbuster "Barbie" movie makes this incredibly clear, but as it turns out, the Kenergy on set wasn't so different. In fact, some of the competition between the actors that took place behind the scenes even made their way into the film.

If there's one thing that Kens care about — besides Barbie — it's maintaining their Greek physique. Working out became as intense and regular a ritual for the actors playing the Kens as it was for their characters. Director Greta Gerwig was very insistent on cast bonding activities like "movie church," a weekly screening of films that inspired aspects of "Barbie," per Vogue. The Barbies also had a girls' night sleepover, much like their characters do in the film. The Kens, on the other hand, had their workout regimen.

"It was just like, let's work out, because that's what I think 'Kenergy' is about. Kens would really care about that," said Simu Liu, who plays a sort of second-tier Ken under Ryan Gosling, told Men's Health. "So, just as an excuse to bring us all together and get us doing man things, Greta put us in a gym together, and we worked out every day leading up to the start of principal photography. And it was really fun."

Liu's character is in constant competition with Gosling's. At the very beginning of the film, he challenges his fellow Ken to a "beach off," a moment brimming with palpable homoerotic tension through the layers of comedy and camp. Their offscreen dynamic acted as a source of inspiration for the film and carried over into their characters, who consistently butt heads — even going to war on the beach during a climactic musical number. But one moment in particular was drawn directly from the gym.