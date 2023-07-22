Ken's Big Wardrobe Change In Barbie Is Inspired By An Action Movie Legend

This article contains spoilers for "Barbie."

In Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," Ken (Ryan Gosling) leaves Barbieland and falls in love with everything our patriarchal real world has to offer, from sleek buildings with men in tailored business suits to the sweaty gyms where men grunt loudly and flex their strength. On the gym walls, as a form of inspiration, there are posters of the "Rocky" movies and other images of Sylvester Stallone. Stallone is just one of the many robust male leaders, including presidents and cowboys, that Ken aspires to be, but once he sees the action movie legend wearing a luxurious fur coat, he realizes his destiny.

When he returns to Barbieland, Ken copies Sylvester Stallone's aesthetic by wearing a long, white fur coat, red boxing gloves, and diamond jewelry. He trades in his pastel-colored beach ensembles for a more bold and macho look. Much like the uproarious "Barbie" movie as a whole, there is a deeper meaning beneath the surface of this silly costume choice. The Herculean movie star Sylvester Stallone is the perfect icon to represent the stereotypical ideas of masculinity that Ken tries to emulate.