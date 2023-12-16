Warner Bros. Isn't Selling The Delectable Chocolates From Wonka, And That's Just Stupid

While the original 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" features a variety of candies that Wonka makes in his factory, chocolate is synonymous with the candy maker, and the new movie primarily puts the focus on chocolate as his true passion.

One of the key treats featured are the Hoverchocs, egg-shaped chocolates that give whoever eats them the ability to float in the air. Obviously, making chocolates that do that in real life is impossible, but making chocolates under the Hoverchoc name and at least making them look like they do in the movie should have been a no-brainer. In fact, there's an even bigger missed opportunity here, because it looks like Warner Bros. Pictures made one cross-promotional tie-in with the Kinder brand owned by Ferrero.

Overseas in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Kinder brand offers the Kinder Surprise chocolate egg, which contains a toy within. These are actually banned in the United States, because of the perceived choking hazard of having a toy inside a chocolate egg. Right now, there are Wonka-themed Kinder Surprise offerings overseas that include toys tied to the new Wonka movie. However, despite the ease with which they could have been made to look like Hoverchocs, they're just the standard Kinder eggs. What a squandered opportunity!

Look, I know it seems silly to demand corporate synergy between Warner Bros. Pictures and Ferrera Candy Company (which is different from Ferrero), the manufacturer who owns the Wonka brand. But here's the thing: leading up to the release of the movie, Ferrera released Wonka Magic Hat Gummies. While the bags tout the candy company's Wonka logo as opposed to the movie's title design, they do encourage fans to see the new movie, and you can currently find the Wonka Magic Hat Gummies (which are filled with goo that colors your tongue blue) in many of the major theater chains alongside all the usual concessions candy. So if Ferrera had the foresight to release these gummies and promote the movie, then where's the chocolate?