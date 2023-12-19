The Correct Order To Watch Marvel's Avengers Movies

It is the end of 2023, and geek culture is dead.

For over 20 years, the world has been reveling in nerd culture the same way a cat interacts with catnip. Entire journalistic ecosystems have thrived underneath the tree canopy of geek-friendly film properties like "Star Wars," "The Lord of the Rings," "Harry Potter," the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and other effects-based, adolescence-prolonging blockbuster franchises. In 2023, we are walking out of the woods, the trees are becoming less densely packed, and audiences are emerging into a landscape that contains hits like "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," and "The Boy and the Heron."

The box office champion of the last 15 years has clearly been the MCU. The universe based on decades of Marvel Comics has, since 2008, released 33 films and over 20 television shows. It's one of the most talked-about and written-about film franchises in cinema history, and a generation was raised watching them, anticipating them, memorizing their details, adhering to their characters, and involving themselves deeply in the byzantine details of its universe.

Pointing out the correct order of "Avengers" team-up movies, of course, seems churlish to those many MCU obsessives who likely have seen every hour of the franchise and written dozens of think pieces for each installation. This, then, is not an article for the fans and familiars, but to those slightly on the outside who might be familiar with the movies, but who haven't devoted themselves to seeing each and every chapter. This is, in short, an article for your parents or grandparents. The ones who may be able to identify Iron Man in a lineup but are still a little baffled by someone like, say, Rocket Raccoon.