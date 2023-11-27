Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Assembles Doctor Strange 2 And Loki Writer

Michael Waldron is having a good day. According to Deadline, the screenwriter is now set to write Marvel Studios' "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Waldron, of course, is currently also set to write the script for "Avengers: Secret Wars," the sequel to "The Kang Dynasty." That movie will mark the grand finale of the current Multiverse Saga that connects Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Waldron will be replacing Jeff Loveness, who was assumed to have left the project as Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") departed as a director earlier this month. As of now, neither of these next two "Avengers" movies has a director yet, but having Waldron on board to write both does seem like a smart choice to give them a more cohesive tone and structure.

Waldron is a Marvel veteran at this point, having previously created the TV show "Loki," and worked on the show for its first season. He also wrote "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" after its original writers, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, departed the film and were replaced by Waldron and director Sam Raimi.

While "Doctor Strange 2" wasn't exactly a smash hit (and what did work in the movie worked because of Raimi's visual eye), the first season of "Loki" remains one of the best things Marvel has ever done and the MCU's best show to date, so this could be a promising hire.