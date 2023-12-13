Cool Stuff: Sandbox VR Is As Close As You Can Get To Ready Player One's Oasis (For Now)

Turning the dark "Squid Game" series into a video game might seem morbid, but there are a myriad of video games out there focusing on gruesome violence and more than morally questionable premises, so we can only gripe so much. At the very least, it's not as tone deaf as putting real-life competitors into a reality game show competition based on "Squid Game," so there you go.

In Sandbox VR's "Squid Game Virtuals," players compete against the other people in their party in several mini-games inspired by the Netflix series. You're all in the same virtual room for these competitions, as well as the in-between lobby that recreates the massive player bunk room to great effect. You're represented in the game by an avatar of your choosing, with a variety of different looks, including those inspired by but not direct representations of characters in the "Squid Game" series. That bunk room starts feeling bigger and bigger as more players drop off between rounds. And don't worry, no matter how poorly you might do in each of these mini-games, you'll never be kicked out of the entire "Squid Game" event.

As for the games you'll participate in, there's the infamous red light, green light game that's part of the equation, albeit with a far less deadly setup and an added feature that forces you to collect coins. But each game puts players in some kind of virtual peril, typically a steep drop that makes your stomach sink due to the immersive virtual reality headset, or a penalizing vibration, though nothing that registers as remotely painful.

For example, one challenge is comparable to the "Beat Saber" VR game, where you must pose a certain way to keep censors in a position or risk being penalized. Another game has players choosing one of four platforms to stand in before a certain number of them disappear and plummet players to their virtual demise. But unlike the other Sandbox VR experiences, the "Squid Game Virtuals" games don't put any hardware like weapons in your hands. You can get a tease of all the games in the experience by checking out some videos showcasing my experience with "Squid Game Virtuals" right here.

Having this kind of VR experience unfold in the same room with your party creates a stronger sense of competition. And yes, some of the games may find you running into the other players in the real-life space, which adds another challenging wrinkle to this kind of VR experience. However, I must say that this game variant feels like it's a bit more basic and skews closer to the kind of VR experience you can get at home, and I'm not sure it's the one that I'd go out of my way to try again with a return trip to Sandbox VR.

However, when it comes to one of Sandbox VR's other experiences that's available, it certainly warrants revisiting.