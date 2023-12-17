Michael Myers' Senseless Halloween Canine Kill Took Just One Simple Maneuver

Warning: Seeing as some readers are sensitive to this point, this post will discuss dogs that are killed in movies.

In John Carpenter's 1978 slasher film "Halloween," the masked serial killer Michael Myers — in addition to murdering five people — kills two dogs. The first kill is not shown, and is only alluded to in a grisly dialogue exchange. When Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) and Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) investigate Michael Myers' childhood home, they see a dead dog left on the floor, kept tastefully off-camera. "He must have gotten hungry," Dr. Loomis notes. Yes, Michael Myers ate a dog.

Later in the film, a more shocking scene of animal violence occurs. At the home of Linsday Wallace (Kyle Richards), the family dog barks at Michael who approaches the home from the shadows, targeting Linsday's babysitter Annie (Nancy Loomis). The dog, Lester, does not meet a pleasant fate, as Michael kills the poor pooch before entering. Disturbingly, there is a low shot of Michael's feet and Lester's back legs collapsing, accompanied by a loud musical sting.

It might be easy to assume, judging by the movements of the dog's legs, that the on-camera canine had to be specially trained to look like it was dying. John Carpenter, always a plain-spoken filmmaker, has been very open about how he achieved the shot, and he can assure readers that nothing dramatic or difficult was done to shoot the scene. On the DVD commentary track for "Halloween," included in the 35th anniversary edition, Carpenter explains to actor Jamie Lee Curtis that the dog in question was merely picked up gently and filmed in slow-motion.