Netflix's Latest Number One Is Getting Dragged For Reasons Both Deserved And Not

Adapted from author Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name, "Leave the World Behind" sees a family grapple with the apocalypse. Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) and Clay Sandford (Ethan Hawke) take their two children to a vacation home but almost immediately find that things take a disturbing turn as their cell service and wifi drops and an oil tanker runs aground on the nearby beach. As things progress, the couple who own the vacation home arrive, explaining that there's been a blackout in the city, and it starts to become clear that society itself is collapsing.

All of this sounds like a nicely upsetting premise for a decent thriller/disaster movie. Unfortunately, much like the apocalyptic events in the film itself, there's trouble brewing that threatens to cause the collapse of "Leave the World Behind" and its promising debut. Specifically, viewers have started complaining about the runtime. Evidently, the complete implosion of society should only last for about an hour and a half and not for the two hours and 21 minutes that Sam Esmail's movie takes to unspool.

Users commented that, "there's no justification for that runtime," and lamented what is apparently a "long ass movie with no answers." The social media stir was enough to prompt a few headlines about a backlash, with The Independent in particular collating some of the runtime complaints. This included one viewer who wrote, "I'm watching 'Leave the World Behind.' Here's why that's a mistake. I wanna watch other things and this movie is almost 2 & a half hours long."

While it should be noted that these complaints can be found alongside other posts that claim the runtime actually "zips by," the length of this film isn't the only issue viewers seem to have with it.