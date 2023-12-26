Who Is Phyla In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3? The Comic Origins Of The New Team Member

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ended with a new team of Guardians led by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). One of their number was Phyla (Kai Zen), a young white-haired girl and freed test subject of evil geneticist the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

If you're a comics fan, then yes, you likely realized that this was indeed the Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of the hero Phyla-Vell. If you only watch the movies, you're still thinking (to quote Korath the Pursuer), "Who?!" Well, let me explain.

In the comics, Phyla is the daughter of Captain Marvel — the alien warrior Mar-Vell, not Carol Danvers. Annette Benning played a female version of Mar-Vell in 2019's "Captain Marvel," but the character is traditionally male. Mar-Vell and his progeny are Kree, the imperious race to which "Guardians of the Galaxy" villain Ronan The Accuser (Lee Pace) belonged. The Kree have both blue and pink-shaded skin; Ronan is the former while Mar-Vell and Phyla are the latter.

The character was created by Peter David and Paul Azaceta during their run on "Captain Marvel" in 2004. At the time, her brother Genis-Vell was the good captain, and Phyla got tenure with the title too after her debut in issue #16. In case you didn't catch it, her name is a pun on "phylum" (a taxonomy classification), like how her brother's is one on "genus."

From there, Phyla was an important character in Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning's 2008 "Guardians of the Galaxy" comic run, the blueprint for the MCU trilogy.