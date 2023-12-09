Is Twisted Metal Getting A Season 2 On Peacock? The Ride's Not Over Yet

If you went back in time to the year 2000 and told me that in 2023, one of my favorite new TV shows would be based on the "Twisted Metal" video games, I would have screamed at the top of my lungs, because time travel isn't real. But also, I would not have believed you, because the people in my life at that time who were most passionate about "Twisted Metal" were the human embodiment of a WWF promotional T-shirt that wished to be a real boy and that one scrawny goth kid in every grade that could randomly kick everyone's ass at the flexed arm hang in gym glass. And yet, the Peacock series is a total blast, and anyone smart enough to actually sit back and watch it will likely say the same. Unless they hate buff clowns driving ice cream trucks full of explosives or something.

The season 1 finale of "Twisted Metal" ended on a cliffhanger teasing the beginning of a grand tournament, but with streaming services canceling so many shows before they're able to find their audience, there was a concern by those who got on the "Twisted Metal" track early that we'd not get the chance to see what happens next. Fortunately, last night during The Game Awards, series star Anthony Mackie announced that "Twisted Metal" had been renewed for a second season. Let's, and I cannot stress this enough, f***ing go!