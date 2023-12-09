Is Twisted Metal Getting A Season 2 On Peacock? The Ride's Not Over Yet
If you went back in time to the year 2000 and told me that in 2023, one of my favorite new TV shows would be based on the "Twisted Metal" video games, I would have screamed at the top of my lungs, because time travel isn't real. But also, I would not have believed you, because the people in my life at that time who were most passionate about "Twisted Metal" were the human embodiment of a WWF promotional T-shirt that wished to be a real boy and that one scrawny goth kid in every grade that could randomly kick everyone's ass at the flexed arm hang in gym glass. And yet, the Peacock series is a total blast, and anyone smart enough to actually sit back and watch it will likely say the same. Unless they hate buff clowns driving ice cream trucks full of explosives or something.
The season 1 finale of "Twisted Metal" ended on a cliffhanger teasing the beginning of a grand tournament, but with streaming services canceling so many shows before they're able to find their audience, there was a concern by those who got on the "Twisted Metal" track early that we'd not get the chance to see what happens next. Fortunately, last night during The Game Awards, series star Anthony Mackie announced that "Twisted Metal" had been renewed for a second season. Let's, and I cannot stress this enough, f***ing go!
Start your engines and grab your bazookas
Developed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("Deadpool," "Zombieland"), The first season of "Twisted Metal" focused on Mackie's John Doe as he attempts to smuggle a mysterious package across the dangerous wasteland in the hopes that a successful delivery will offer him a new life outside of post-apocalyptic ruin. He joins up with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) on his travels, facing off against various vehicular maniacs, including the game's unofficial spokesman, Sweet Tooth. With laugh-out-loud writing, wild action sequences, and hands-down the best soundtrack of 2023, "Twisted Metal" is an endlessly rewatchable good time. Hopefully the season 2 renewal news with spark some interest for folks who were hesitant about trying out a new show.
Although it's hard to verify the numbers thanks to the notoriously secretive stats from streaming services, Peacock has claimed that "Twisted Metal" is their current most-binge-watched original series, and is one of the top three original programs on the platform.
"I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans — I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag," said showrunner, executive producer, and writer Michael Jonathan Smith in a statement announcing the renewal. "We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I'm thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew."
Me too, man. Me too.