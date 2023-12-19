The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Sometimes, the reputations of certain movies have been built up so much over the decades that, to an extent, newcomers can't help but come away disappointed when they finally experience it for the very first time. Others, however, live up to every inch of their status as bona fide classics. It's safe to say that "Close Encounters of a Third Kind," director Steven Spielberg's first film about extraterrestrial visitors (yes, even before "E.T.," though this film would influence the filmmaker's approach years later), belongs firmly in the latter category. Although multiple generations of movie lovers only encountered the 1977 film through their parents, film school courses, or entirely on their own, various re-releases over the years and constant praise from both filmmakers and critics alike have kept "Close Encounters" exactly where it deserves to be — at the forefront of the conversation about the greatest and most influential movies of all time.

Of course, any film that came out the same year as George Lucas' original "Star Wars" will inevitably contend with the matter of aging. The visual and special effects may not feel as impressive anymore (although we'd respectfully disagree), certain creative choices may have been made differently with the benefit of hindsight, and even Spielberg himself continued to dabble with various cuts of the film over the years. Sadly, however, not all of the cast of the game-changing sci-fi film have lived to see its fourth decade of anniversaries and celebrations. Some, like acclaimed French director François Truffaut (who portrayed UFO expert Claude Lacombe), passed away many years ago. Others, like the great Melinda Dillon, died much more recently. But a few major actors from "Close Encounters" continue to work and stay busy to this day.