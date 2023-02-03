Melinda Dillon, Oscar-Nominated Actress In Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, Has Died At 83

Melinda Dillon of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "A Christmas Story" fame passed away early last month at the age of 83. Her family made the announcement that she passed on January 9, 2023.

Dillon had a wonderful and eclectic career on the stage and screen and worked with some of the best directors of her era, including Hal Ashby, Steven Spielberg, Bob Clark, George Roy Hill, Sydney Pollack, and more recently Paul Thomas Anderson and Mike Binder. She originated the role of Honey in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" in 1963, a performance that would earn her a Tony nomination before she took a break from performing citing mental health reasons.

In a 1976 interview with The New York Times, Dillon candidly discussed the pressure of the constant schedule of New York theater and the birth of her son after a series of miscarriages that lead to her seeking treatment at a mental health facility, but she rebounded with a follow-up Broadway role in "You Know I Can't Hear You When the Water's Running" and a series of memorable roles in Hollywood films.

It should be noted that mental health was something not often discussed back then (or now, for that matter) and Dillon's willingness to be open about her struggles right as her star was taking off was quite remarkable.