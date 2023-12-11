Futurama's 'Number 9 Man' Is Left Over From A Much Darker Version Of The Show

Fans of "Futurama" might have noticed the Number Nine Man early on. He was a bald man with mauve skin and a grey beard wearing a long white nightshirt with the number 9 emblazoned on it. He could be seen in backgrounds and crowd scenes, yet another unusual feature in the bizarro, alien-riddled "Futurama" landscape. His number 9 was a mystery, and the character didn't have any lines or significant part to play until the 2009 "Futurama" movie "Into the Wild Green Yonder." Sci-fi fans might have posited (as this author did) that the Number 9 Man was a reference to the classic 1967 sci-fi series "The Prisoner," wherein Patrick McGoohan plays an ex-spy who was unexpectedly imprisoned in a bizarre carnival town and rechristened Number 6.

While "Futurama" co-creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening would likely be flattered by the comparison to "The Prisoner" — they are undoubtedly fans — it seems that the Number 9 Man was a remnant left over from an earlier, and much darker, rendition of the series. While "Futurama" was still in development in the late 1990s, it was initially intended to be much more cynical. One can still see the suicide booths in certain shots. Groening once said (on a commentary track) that one of his working titles for the series was "Doomsville," implying that the series was going to be a hair more dystopian.

On a separate commentary track for the 1999 episode "A Flight to Remember," Groening noted the Number 9 Man in the background and explained to viewers and to the attendant writing staff who that was and what the 9 meant. It seems that he was once a lower rank in a dystopian class stratus, a detail left over from the "Doomsville" days.