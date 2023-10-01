One Of Futurama's Darkest Running Jokes Was Inspired By Donald Duck

When "Futurama" first aired in 1999, creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen wanted it to be just the right balance of bright and cynical. The series followed a hapless dope named Fry (Billy West) who is accidentally cryogenically frozen in 1999 and who wakes up in the year 2999. Because he was already living such a humdrum, dead-end life as a pizza delivery boy, Fry saw the freezing as an improvement. When he first wakes up in the future, Fry ponders that everyone he has ever known has died. He thinks about that for a moment before exclaiming "Woo hoo!" There was an undercurrent of philosophical bitterness in the early days of "Futurama" that reflected the "end of the millennium" angst so pervasive in the 20th century's final decade.

There were all manner of fantastical technologies on "Futurama," but they always came with a sardonic element. The robot Bender (John DiMaggio) hated humans and was a kleptomaniac alcoholic. Why would humans build such a thing? Notably, and this was a detail that made the studio initially balk, was the fact that there were coin-operated suicide booths on every corner. The future is technologically bright, but suicidal despair has become so common as to be commodified.

On the DVD commentary track for the first episode "Futurama," Groening and Cohen recalled that they "didn't want the future to be dark and drippy like 'Blade Runner,' but we didn't want it to be bland and boring like 'The Jetsons.'" Imagine their pain when the Fox execs noted that they loved "The Jetsons." And, yes, they never got used to the suicide booth jokes.

As it so happens, the idea for a suicide booth was inspired by the 1937 Donald Duck short "Modern Inventions."