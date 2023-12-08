Cool Stuff: New Nightmare Before Christmas Funko POPs Are All About Jack And Sally
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," the stop-motion animated holiday classic directed by Henry Selick and from the mind of producer Tim Burton. Since it's a milestone anniversary, there have been plenty of tributes to the beloved movie that vibes on both Halloween and Christmas, including a re-release in theaters that shook up the box office and a pair of limited edition dolls of Jack Skellington and Sally. But of course, Funko has to get in on the celebrations too, with a new batch of Funko POPs.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" 30th anniversary Funko POPs focus squarely on Jack Skellington and Sally, offering several new versions of each character. Since Jack is the main character, he comes out on top with the coolest variations, including one particular moment from the movie that has been turned into a Funko POP Deluxe Moment. Even Jack's trusty ghost dog Zero gets in on the fun. Check out the latest "Nightmare Before Christmas" Funko POPs below!
What's this?
First up, this year's biggest addition to the "Nightmare Before Christmas" Funko POP line is this Deluxe Moment that has Jack Skellington in snowman mode in Christmas Town, singing "What's This" alongside some elf Christmas carolers. Deluxe Moments come housed in a plastic display box and feature a background element and little details that you typically wouldn't get in your traditional Funko POP. This is also the only way you'll have Funko POPs of those little elf carolers.
Shifting over to Jack Skellington, he's got a variety of new Funko POPs available now. My personal favorites are the two featuring Jack standing next to the pumpkin-shaped Halloween door and the tree-shaped Christmas door in the forest that leads to all of the holiday worlds.
Another fantastic Funko POP of Jack Skellington includes a tale full of beakers and a microscope, as he conducts his experiments to figure out what makes Christmas Town so special, and there's a Funko Specialty Series Exclusive with Jack holding the spider snowflake that he manages to accidentally cut out. Finally, Jack also gets a figure where he's holding his head (to recite Shakespearean quotations).
Making for a great display is this pair of Funko POPs of Jack and Sally, placing each of them in the Halloween Town graveyard. Jack is a regular Funko POP, but Sally is a Deluxe Funko POP. Or perhaps you'd like to shift gears into full Halloween mode and get the version of Jack Skellington where he's dressed up as the Pumpkin King, complete with little flames burning away his scarecrow clothes.
Shifting over to full Christmas mode, there's a Santa Jack Funko POP with him holding a strand of Christmas lights, as well as another of Zero with a candy cane in his mouth. Or you can combine them both in a Deluxe Funko POP that has Jack and Zero decorating a Christmas tree. That's not something that actually happened in the movie, but it's still a charming piece of holiday decor.
These are all available now at the links above and at various retailers online and in stores.