Cool Stuff: Disney Gives Nightmare Before Christmas A Beautiful Jack And Sally Collectible Doll Set
Even though Halloween is almost wrapped up for this year, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" can stick around for a couple more months, because it's perfect for both the spooky season and Christmastime. This year is even more special for director Henry Selick's stop-motion animated film than usual, because it's the 30th anniversary. That's right, the beloved film that has kept Hot Topic in business for years is turning 30, and Disney has plenty of things to help fans celebrate. But one particular piece of merchandise stands out among the rest.
Available starting today, October 30, ShopDisney is releasing a limited edition collectible doll set featuring the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, and his stitched up friend Sally. These aren't just simple dolls to play with either. These are high quality collector's items that are limited to an edition size of just 3,700. That's why they come with quite a price tag. But for the die hard "Nightmare Before Christmas" fans, they will be something to treasure forever. Take a closer look below and find out exactly when you can order them and how much they cost.
What's this, what's this?
The "Nightmare Before Christmas" collectible doll set features both Jack and Sally, as well as a figure of Jack's ghost dog Zero. There's also a specially designed base to stand the figures on, which looks like Jack's house, complete with the gate in front of it. If you want to open the dolls up, that's fine, but if you're the kind of collector that likes to keep things sealed, the dolls come in window display packaging with a gatefold foil slipcase, which also includes a certificate of authenticity.
But if you choose to open the doll set, you'll get Jack with his signature striped suit and batwing bowtie, as well as two additional head sculpts with different expressions. On top of that, there's also a faux fur-trimmed velour "Sandy Claws" suit and hat for him to wear. As a little nitpicking detail, the hat isn't a different shade of red as it is in the movie (because Jack uses Santa's real hat with his custom made Santa suit), but it's not a deal breaker.
As for Sally, she has her patchwork print dress, rooted hair, as well as two additional face pieces with alternate expressions. Unlike Jack, it's only Sally's face that is swapped out, rather than her entire head.
Both of the dolls look incredible, and this will undoubtedly be a cherished Christmas gift, whether it's for yourself or the "Nightmare Before Christmas" fan in your life. But you're gonna want to get that wallet ready, because it's available at ShopDisney right here for $349.99, starting at 11:00am ET on Monday, October 30. These are gonna go fast, so good luck! If you miss out, there are plenty of other 30th anniversary items available at ShopDisney!