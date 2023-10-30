Cool Stuff: Disney Gives Nightmare Before Christmas A Beautiful Jack And Sally Collectible Doll Set

The "Nightmare Before Christmas" collectible doll set features both Jack and Sally, as well as a figure of Jack's ghost dog Zero. There's also a specially designed base to stand the figures on, which looks like Jack's house, complete with the gate in front of it. If you want to open the dolls up, that's fine, but if you're the kind of collector that likes to keep things sealed, the dolls come in window display packaging with a gatefold foil slipcase, which also includes a certificate of authenticity.

Disney

But if you choose to open the doll set, you'll get Jack with his signature striped suit and batwing bowtie, as well as two additional head sculpts with different expressions. On top of that, there's also a faux fur-trimmed velour "Sandy Claws" suit and hat for him to wear. As a little nitpicking detail, the hat isn't a different shade of red as it is in the movie (because Jack uses Santa's real hat with his custom made Santa suit), but it's not a deal breaker.

Disney

As for Sally, she has her patchwork print dress, rooted hair, as well as two additional face pieces with alternate expressions. Unlike Jack, it's only Sally's face that is swapped out, rather than her entire head.

Both of the dolls look incredible, and this will undoubtedly be a cherished Christmas gift, whether it's for yourself or the "Nightmare Before Christmas" fan in your life. But you're gonna want to get that wallet ready, because it's available at ShopDisney right here for $349.99, starting at 11:00am ET on Monday, October 30. These are gonna go fast, so good luck! If you miss out, there are plenty of other 30th anniversary items available at ShopDisney!