The Boy And The Heron Ending Explained: How Do You Live?

This article contains major spoilers for "The Boy and the Heron."

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the greatest animation auteurs of all time. He is the man who helped revolutionize anime in Japan and made the only Japanese anime that has won an Oscar. He is arguably the best-known name in animation outside of Walt Disney himself. Miyazaki is also a man who loves to threaten audiences with retirement. He first announced his retirement in 1997 after "Princess Mononoke." He did it again after "Spirited Away" in 2003. Then again in 2013 after "The Wind Rises." Yet here we are, in 2023, with Miyazaki saying that he is actually not retiring with his latest movie.

That latest (but not last) movie is "The Boy and the Heron," a movie that has undergone some changes (more on that later) in its story and also a big change in title for its international release. The film perfectly encapsulates Miyazaki's career and genius, as well as what has made him a legend and Ghibli a powerhouse. In his review for /Film, Josh Spiegel wrote that the film "utilizes the medium of animation to tell intensely personal stories that open up our eyes to grand new worlds, strange new characters, and unforgettable images."

"The Boy and the Heron" brings back themes Miyazaki has explored for years, like environmentalism and pacifism, as well as the power of art. It is also one of the densest and most inaccessible movies Miyazaki has made, one that is deeply weird in the best way, with layer after layer of imagery and worldbuilding. Here is how it all goes down.