Cool Stuff: The Dark Knight Trilogy Poster By Gabz Is The Hero Gotham Deserves
Christopher Nolan redefined superhero movies and gave us the best big screen iteration of the Caped Crusader with "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "The Dark Knight Rises." There are many who would even argue that "The Dark Knight" is the greatest superhero of all time, despite the domination of Marvel Studios in the years since Christopher Nolan wrapped up the Dark Knight Trilogy.
In honor of Nolan's cinematic achievement, the artist known as Gabz has teamed up with Bottleneck Gallery to release an incredible new poster that pays tribute to the entire trilogy, featuring Christina Bale as Batman, Gary Oldman and Jim Gordon, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Maggie Gyllenhaal (not Katie Holmes) as Rachel Dawes, and the superhero's gallery of rogues, as brought to life by Liam Neeson, Cillian Murphy, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, and Tom Hardy.
Take a look at the stunning Dark Knight Trilogy poster by Gabz below, and find out how you can get one.
A watchful protector, a dark knight
Using his signature triptych composition, Gabz covers the entire Dark Knight Trilogy with all the key characters, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt as John "Robin" Blake. Along with all the cast members, the artwork also utilizes all the right iconography, including the Bat Signal, the Tumbler Batmobile, the Batpod that shoots out of it, and even the ethically questionable sonar system. They're all situated around a flaming bat symbol in the center of the print, which make for a cool focal point, with Heath Ledger as Joker right in the middle.
Bottleneck Gallery is selling several different versions of the poster, with the "Bhutan Blue" regular version (seen below) being a timed edition that will be available starting at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 and selling through Sunday, December 10th at 11:59 PM ET. But there are also a few variants with limited edition printing runs, including a very limited edition that comes printed on a 2mm thick aluminum panel. All the variants will be available while supplies last at the same time as the timed edition. Good luck!
Screen print
36 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered timed edition
$50
Screen print
36 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 250
$65
Screen print on metallic shimmer paper
36 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150
$75
Digital printing on 2mm thick aluminum panel
36 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity
Limited edition of 50
$200