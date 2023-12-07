Cool Stuff: The Dark Knight Trilogy Poster By Gabz Is The Hero Gotham Deserves

Christopher Nolan redefined superhero movies and gave us the best big screen iteration of the Caped Crusader with "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "The Dark Knight Rises." There are many who would even argue that "The Dark Knight" is the greatest superhero of all time, despite the domination of Marvel Studios in the years since Christopher Nolan wrapped up the Dark Knight Trilogy.

In honor of Nolan's cinematic achievement, the artist known as Gabz has teamed up with Bottleneck Gallery to release an incredible new poster that pays tribute to the entire trilogy, featuring Christina Bale as Batman, Gary Oldman and Jim Gordon, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Maggie Gyllenhaal (not Katie Holmes) as Rachel Dawes, and the superhero's gallery of rogues, as brought to life by Liam Neeson, Cillian Murphy, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, and Tom Hardy.

Take a look at the stunning Dark Knight Trilogy poster by Gabz below, and find out how you can get one.