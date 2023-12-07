Cool Stuff: Wonka Gets A Scrumdiddlyumptious Sneaker Collection From Converse

The new "Wonka" sneaker collection from Converse features two Chuck 70 colorways: one that's a "Chocolate Swirl," creating the look of the tasty treat with two shades of brown swirling above the signature white sole, and the other being the suede, orange "Oompa Loompa" sneaker, which comes with fuzzy green laces.

Then there's two different versions of the classic Chuck Taylor All Star. The "Swirl" features the purple swirl of a Wonka bar wrapper, as well as a hint of the golden ticket at the top of the shoe collar. Meanwhile, the "Corduroy" comes in a burgundy color inspired by the coat that young Wonka wears in the new movie. However, those aren't highlighted at the Converse store teasing the entire line, so those could be more challenging to grab.

Converse / Warner Bros.

Finally, there's the All Star BB Trilliant CX, which shimmers in gold, just like a Wonka's Golden Ticket. As Converse says, "CX technology designed to give you quick responsive movement and supportive cushioning that helps keep your a-game rolling from the court to the street." With all that gold, it's the ultimate eye candy for the basketball court.

There's also an apparel collection that includes a reversible bucket hat, chocolate swirl pants (which sounds embarrassing), shirts, and more, so be sure to check out the Converse website for pricing on shoes and apparel and all other details.

All of the Converse sneakers and apparel will be available for sale online starting at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 7. The sneaker heads will surely be jumping on these, so make sure you're ready to get your favorite pair.