Timothée Chalamet Changes The World With Chocolate In The Wonka Trailer

Who hasn't wanted to watch a feature-length prequel story explaining every little detail about how a figure as mysterious and enigmatic as Willy Wonka became, well, Willy Wonka in the first place? Actually, wait, don't answer that question. Let's agree to let Warner Bros. live in a chocolate-infused fantasy of its own making for just a little while longer — one where hordes of eager audiences have been hungrily demanding to see Timothée Chalamet dressed up as Gonzo in "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (seriously, I still can't get over how uncanny the resemblance is) trading barbs and one-liners with a pint-sized, orange-faced Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

Then again, what do I know? Maybe that's exactly what the people want! I suppose there is something strangely compelling about Chalamet in "Wonka" putting on a silly affectation of Gene Wilder's unforgettable performance as the character in 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," a movie that we're meant to consider as canon along with this new prequel. At any rate, if we go along with the premise that the glorified circus performer who is seemingly responsible for the deaths of multiple children on a factory tour marketed under false pretenses is actually kind of a thinly-veiled bad guy, then at least an origin story for a monstrous villain with several disturbing quirks could be weirdly watchable. When has that ever gone wrong!

But that's enough of my grousing. Like it or not, the studio has released a new trailer for "Wonka" that makes the film seem like a buddy comedy between Chalamet and Grant. Check it out below.