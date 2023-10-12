Timothée Chalamet Changes The World With Chocolate In The Wonka Trailer
Who hasn't wanted to watch a feature-length prequel story explaining every little detail about how a figure as mysterious and enigmatic as Willy Wonka became, well, Willy Wonka in the first place? Actually, wait, don't answer that question. Let's agree to let Warner Bros. live in a chocolate-infused fantasy of its own making for just a little while longer — one where hordes of eager audiences have been hungrily demanding to see Timothée Chalamet dressed up as Gonzo in "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (seriously, I still can't get over how uncanny the resemblance is) trading barbs and one-liners with a pint-sized, orange-faced Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.
Then again, what do I know? Maybe that's exactly what the people want! I suppose there is something strangely compelling about Chalamet in "Wonka" putting on a silly affectation of Gene Wilder's unforgettable performance as the character in 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," a movie that we're meant to consider as canon along with this new prequel. At any rate, if we go along with the premise that the glorified circus performer who is seemingly responsible for the deaths of multiple children on a factory tour marketed under false pretenses is actually kind of a thinly-veiled bad guy, then at least an origin story for a monstrous villain with several disturbing quirks could be weirdly watchable. When has that ever gone wrong!
But that's enough of my grousing. Like it or not, the studio has released a new trailer for "Wonka" that makes the film seem like a buddy comedy between Chalamet and Grant. Check it out below.
Watch the Wonka trailer
If nothing else, maybe we should have faith in Paul King, the writer and director of genuine masterpieces like "Paddington" and "Paddington 2." If anyone could bring a much-needed dose of creativity and inspiration to a story about how Willy Wonka went from a no-name chocolatier to the greatest menace to ever plague the poor, innocent victims-in-waiting surrounding his famous chocolate factory, I suppose it would be him. Based on characters from the original Roald Dahl story, "Wonka" comes from King and co-writer Simon Farnaby (who previously teamed up with King on the beloved "Paddington" sequel) and stars an absolutely star-studded cast led by Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant. Joining them are Calah Lane, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, "Sex Education" star Rakhee Thakrar, and many, many more.
If the trailer footage is any indication, the cast and crew sure had the time of their lives making the movie. After all, they did have an actual chocolatier on set who handed out chocolates and candy to keep morale and dopamine high. If they decide to do the same thing during screenings of the movie in theaters, well, I might have to take back all my cynicism about this movie and pretend I was its biggest champion from the start. Until then, chocolate enthusiasts and sweet-tooths everywhere can look forward to seeing "Wonka" hit the big screen on December 15, 2023.
Based on the extraordinary character at the center of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.