The Good Grief Trailer Teases Schitt's Creek Creator Dan Levy's Tearjerking Netflix Movie

After Dan Levy first created "Schitt's Creek" back in 2015, he and the Television Gods rested on the seventh day, looked back at the game-changing series, and declared that it was good. Since its finale in 2020 left fans itching for more, however, Levy has attempted to fill that hole by staying inordinately busy. He soon lined up a new animated series called "Standing Up," he's maintained a steady presence on the other side of the camera through appearances in HBO's "The Idol" and Netflix's "Sex Education" (sandwiched in between a cameo in Disney's "Haunted Mansion" remake), and he's now ready to unleash his feature film debut as writer and director with "Good Grief."

As the first major project coming out of his lucrative deal with Netflix, "Good Grief" promises to tell a deeply moving and heartfelt story all about — you guessed it — processing grief. If the moody music, thousand-yard forlorn gazes into the middle distance, and tough conversations with generally supportive friends sprinkled throughout the new trailer released today wasn't enough, the official synopsis pretty much spells out exactly what viewers can expect from the upcoming movie starring Levy, Luke Evans, Himesh Patel, and Ruth Negga:

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. "Good Grief" marks Levy's debut as a feature-film writer and director.

Once you make sure you have a tissue or two on hand, you can check out the trailer above!