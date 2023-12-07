Mark Ruffalo Wore A Butt Pad To Plump Up His Dumper For Poor Things

The world of "Poor Things" is a cornucopia of zany imagery and the costumes are no exception. The clothes themselves tell a story, and the silhouettes are crucial in creating this whimsical imagery. However, some of these elegant shapes were created using rather inelegant methods.

Mark Ruffalo stars in Yorgos Lanthimos' newest film as a fun-loving lawyer named Wedderburn who falls in love with a mad scientist's latest experiment, Bella (played brilliantly by Emma Stone), and runs away with her. The actor describes his eccentric character as "a bon vivant, a total egoist, and megalomaniac" in an interview with Indiewire. Ruffalo might be playing a romantic hero in the film, but Wedderburn is far from a traditional leading man. Even his backside is unconventional — so much so that it required a bit of movie magic. To achieve his cartoonish look, Ruffalo had to wear a butt pad while shooting "Poor Things," or so he admitted in a recent interview with Variety. "Do you know I had an a** pad in?" he asked his "Avengers" co-star Robert Downey, Jr.

Ruffalo explained that his legs and calves were around four inches bigger and he wore a corset with shoulder pads to deliver a specific silhouette for the character. "He wanted me to look like a bird, so I had this whole built-out chest piece that never made it because it was just too much," he said. "But the big ass pads, the leg pads, the thigh pads, the calf pads, those were all playing."