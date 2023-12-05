Will There Be A Foundation Season 3 On Apple TV+?

If Lee Pace's slightly too-perfect smile in the picture above didn't give it away, then the news currently making its way around social media will. David S. Goyer's "Foundation" series, which recently wrapped up its second critically-acclaimed season this past September on Apple TV+ (you can read /Film's review by Joshua Meyer here), has officially been renewed for season 3. That means plenty more timeline-twisting, philosophical, and downright nerdy storytelling to come.

In no time at all, Apple TV+ has made itself a prime destination for well-received, original shows — especially when it comes to the kind of sci-fi stories that, to put it frankly, likely wouldn't have struck most studio executives as "audience-friendly." Luckily, the streaming service has apparently crunched enough numbers to justify another go-around with "Foundation," which is based on influential sci-fi author Isaac Asimov's original novels and tells the epic tale of the vast Empire warring against the rebellious Foundation faction.

Led by Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, who has foreseen the disastrous end of the galactic dynasty and the centuries-spanning reign of the clones of original Emperor Cleon I (portrayed at different ages by Lee Pace, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton), "Foundation" throws ... a lot of heady concepts at viewers, to say the least. But sci-fi fans will be thrilled to know that even the difficulty of adapting such source material for the small screen hasn't dissuaded Apple TV+ from continuing to throw their support behind the series.

Goyer had this to say about the news, which was announced by Apple: