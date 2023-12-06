The One Thing That Almost Cost Charles Melton His May December Role

If I told you the best performance in a film featuring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman would come from Charles Melton, an up-and-comer best known for "Riverdale," would you believe me? Well, if not, watch "May December."

Melton plays Joe Yoo; when he was 12 years old, Joe was groomed and molested at his afterschool pet store job by his supervisor, 36-year-old Gracie Atherton (Moore). Years later in 2015, Joe is married to Gracie with three kids, but while he acts the part of a suburban dad (at Gracie's repeated direction), it's a role he took on before he was ready. "May December" is inspired by the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau. None of the three leads have enviable roles to play, though Melton has the most baldly sympathetic; a victim who hasn't come to terms with being one. Joe has limited emotional range, sure, but not because Melton is acting wooden; he's playing a man who could never metamorphose past childhood as the butterflies he rears have.

In an interview with Vulture back in September 2023, "May December" director Todd Haynes shared some details about Melton's casting. Unfamiliar with his work on "Riverdale," Haynes considered turning him away. Why? "His looks were almost a deterrent."