A Key Player In May December Suffered An Accident That Forced Last Minute Changes

Any movie that gets made is nothing short of a small miracle, so when the final product is as unfathomably good as "May December," it's worth celebrating. Todd Haynes' newest film is a striking, discomforting story of an actor (Natalie Portman) shadowing the life of a woman (Julianne Moore) she'll be playing in a movie based on the woman's notorious marriage to the man she groomed when she was 36 and he was only 12. It's a ghastly situation loosely based on the real lives of Mary Kay Letourneau (RIP BOZO) and Vili Fualaau, presented in the beautifully complex and gasp-inducing melodrama that could only come from Todd Haynes. The score is perfect, the camera work is masterful, the acting performances are some of the best of the year, and Samy Burch's script is a revelation. And to think it all almost fell apart before it ever began.

Cinematographer Edward Lachman has shot Haynes' last seven feature films, but was absent for "May December." But in speaking with Interview Magazine, Haynes explained that the reason Christopher Blauvelt took over as director of photography was not due to a creative falling out or any other juicy, headline-grabbing drama, but solely due to practical circumstances. As Haynes said, "And then some accidents happened. Ed Lachman, who has been shooting my movies since 'Far From Heaven' in 2002, broke his femur bone and couldn't shoot the movie so I had to get a new DP like, two weeks before pre-production."