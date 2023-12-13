The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Dukes Of Hazzard

"The Dukes of Hazzard" was one of the biggest shows in the '70s, but where are the actors now? Did they all live to see old age? Sadly many of the show's main stars have since passed on, but their memory lives on in the timeless television series. The series centered around Bo and Luke Duke, played by John Schneider and Tom Wopat. They delivered vigilante justice for their county, protecting it from the corrupt political power-player, Boss Hogg. They are saddled with trying to save the Duke family farm from Hogg's grasp, which forces them to devise get-rich-quick schemes and lands them in various hijinks.

Many of the supporting actors were already middle-aged when the series aired, so sadly, Denver Pyle who played Jesse Duke, James Best who played Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, Sorrell Booke who played Boss Hog, and Waylon Jennings who played The Balladeer have all since passed. However, a handful of the cast members are still alive and working today, and the projects that they've been in might surprise you.