The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Dukes Of Hazzard
"The Dukes of Hazzard" was one of the biggest shows in the '70s, but where are the actors now? Did they all live to see old age? Sadly many of the show's main stars have since passed on, but their memory lives on in the timeless television series. The series centered around Bo and Luke Duke, played by John Schneider and Tom Wopat. They delivered vigilante justice for their county, protecting it from the corrupt political power-player, Boss Hogg. They are saddled with trying to save the Duke family farm from Hogg's grasp, which forces them to devise get-rich-quick schemes and lands them in various hijinks.
Many of the supporting actors were already middle-aged when the series aired, so sadly, Denver Pyle who played Jesse Duke, James Best who played Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, Sorrell Booke who played Boss Hog, and Waylon Jennings who played The Balladeer have all since passed. However, a handful of the cast members are still alive and working today, and the projects that they've been in might surprise you.
Tom Wopat (Luke Duke)
Tom Wopat played Luke Duke, the local hero. He is still alive in 2023 at the age of 72. Although he is technically past retirement age, many actors work well into their 70s and he is no exception. Wopat is still working as an actor today and recently had a role in the "Country Line" series and spin-offs as well as a single episode appearance in "The Blacklist." He was also notably in Quentin Tarantino's 2013 film "Django Unchained." Wopat is also a musician and recently put out an album called "Simple Man," his 13th studio album per WKRN News.
John Schneider (Bo Duke)
John Schneider is the actor who portrays Luke's cousin Bo Duke. He is the younger cousin in the show and in real life — Wopat is ten years Schneider's senior. Schneider is only 63 and was only 19 when "Dukes of Hazzard" premiered. He went on to revive his character for several spin-offs, like "The Dukes" in '83, "The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" in 1997, and "Hazzard in Hollywood" in 2000. The actor has also had steady work outside of the show and continues to work today. He notably portrayed Superman's adoptive father Jonathan Kent in "Smallville." He has also had minor recurring roles in popular teen soaps like "90210" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."
Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke)
The Dukes also have a female cousin, Daisy, played by Catherine Bach. She is still alive at the age of 69 and was working as recently as 2019. She had a long-standing role on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" up until that point. It's possible that Bach chose to take some time off after the pandemic of 2020, considering she has not worked since. However, between the pandemic and the actors' strike, Bach may be looking for work now. She has remained close to the cast, however, and has even teased the idea of another reboot. "As far as a Dukes reunion, anything is possible," she teased to Entertainment Weekly as recently as November 2023. The last entry in the "Dukes of Hazzard" franchise was over 20 years ago in 2000, and fans are due for another.
Ben Jones (Cooter)
A bonafide fan favorite, Ben Jones plays the Dukes' bumbling mechanic, Cooter. The actor is alive today at age 82. He has continued acting here and there in the decades since "Dukes," including "Reunion!" and "Hazzard in Hollywood." Interestingly enough, Jones also went into politics soon after the series finished airing. He served as a Congressional representative for Georgia from 1989 to 1993 before returning to acting. The actor-turned-politician also opened up a museum dedicated to "The Dukes of Hazzard" and is a huge fan of the franchise himself. He appeared in a film as recently as 2021, but he at 82 years old may have decided to retire in the past few years. However, if he is up for the job, it's safe to say that Jones would be willing to do another "Dukes" reunion.