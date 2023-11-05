The Django Unchained Sequel Quentin Tarantino Never Made (And The One He Kinda Did)

In a lot of ways, the release of Quentin Tarantino's 2012 film "Django Unchained" suggested a continuation of much of what he'd explored since the release of his monumental two-part film, 2003 and 2004's "Kill Bill" saga. He was exploring revenge, not just as a plot point but as an aesthetic unifier of many different filmmaking styles, whether it was the Kung Fu and anime influences of "Kill Bill," the '70s car chases of "Death Proof," or the World War 2 panorama of "Inglourious Basterds." Across all of those movies was a single overriding inspiration: the Italian, or Spaghetti, Westerns of the '60s and '70s.

"Django" was Tarantino's first movie to exist wholly in that vein. The theme of revenge was a major element for that film, and not just for its literal story of freed slave Django (Jamie Foxx, who found himself haunted by the movie's production locations) locating and rescuing his captured wife from plantation owner Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). It was also, in line with "Inglourious Basterds," a cinematic means of righting historical wrongs in a particularly Tarantino way, giving a victim of the American slavery system the tools to destroy it. Violently.

While "Django Unchained" took place in the South, it was absolutely meant to evoke the feeling of a Spaghetti Western, whether in the music, sound effects, shot choices, costuming, amount of violence, and narrative tradition. From his previous films, it was clear Tarantino had adored that type of movie, and nobody was surprised when, following the release of "Django," he was set to make another one: 2015's "The Hateful Eight." More surprising was that early in that film's development, he had intended for it to be a direct follow-up to "Django," even starring the now-iconic character as the lead.