Why Quentin Tarantino Almost Canceled The Hateful Eight

Quentin Tarantino is no stranger to leaked screenplays. "Kill Bill," "Death Proof," "Inglourious Basterds" and "Django Unchained" were all widely available on the internet before they went into production. And Tarantino didn't mind because they were basically finished drafts. He was proud of them. Why not let fans take a look under the hood? There was no way they were going to finish those scripts and opt out of seeing the final product.

The leak of "The Hateful Eight" screenplay was a completely different matter. When the script began circulating online in January 2014, Tarantino, to put it mildly, flipped the hell out. He'd been caught off-guard and betrayed, and was aggrieved enough over the whole incident to threaten legal action. He gave interviews where he all but put a bounty out on the culprit. It was a Hollywood whodunnit, one that entertainment websites gleefully played into. But make no mistake: Tarantino wasn't joking around. He was well and truly pissed, and nearly canceled the project as a result.

Eight years later, let's revisit this crime and its myriad of players.